Coronavirus: 466 water tanks delivered to Tshwane communities

Pretoria - The government's bid to stop the spread of coronavirus in the City of Tshwane was reportedly on the right track after 466 water tanks were delivered to water scarce communities across the city. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the increase in the number of water tanks bolstered efforts to counter the negative effects of the pandemic. This came almost a month since the Minister of Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu announced that water would be supplied to drought-stricken communities across the country. Residents in Hammanskraal, with a long-standing history of dirty and undrinkable water, were among communities that benefited from the water tanks. For years residents had complained that they were forced to drink dirty water as a result of the poorly maintained Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant.

The ageing plant discharged sludge into the Apies River, which feeds into the Temba Water Treatment Plant, used to purify water for the locals.

Early this month residents of Nkandla informal settlement in the township expressed relief after they received water tanks to end their plight of water shortage.

At the time, the department had delivered 57 water tanks of which 37 have a capacity of 2500 litres and the rest have a capacity of 5000 litres.

On Monday, the department said that an increase of at least 466 water tanks was an attempt to strengthen the government's fight against the growing number of coronavirus infections.

The outbreak of the pandemic came at the time when Tshwane continued to face extensive water pollution challenges, according to the department.

"Hammanskraal in the north of the City is one of the areas struggling with water quality as a result of water treatment works not operating optimally," the department said.

Head of the department in Gauteng Sibusiso Mthembu said water delivery in Tshwane would go a long way in alleviating the plight of residents facing water shortages daily.

The availability of clean water, he said, would make sure communities practise good hygiene such as the washing of hands.

He stressed that water distribution in Tshwane was important given the history of water shortages and poor water quality in the metro.

According to him, enabling communities to access water in the face of the coronavirus would minimise their chances of falling victims to the disease.

Mthembu said: “Over and above the imperative of staying at home, communities need to be able to practise hygiene and water is a requirement that should not be taken lightly. For us to start to win the fight against the virus, there is a need to provide essentials such as water.”

He further pleaded with communities to collaborate with the department by making sure that everyone was able to access water.

Water tanks were also distributed to other needy communities across the country in the wake of a call by the government for intervention in vulnerable communities through supply of water in several municipalities.

