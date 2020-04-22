Coronavirus: 8 000 new field workers to increase testing in Gauteng

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Health is beefing up its efforts to fight the Covid-19 pandemic with the deployment of 8 000 trained field workers to do testing. Gauteng Health spokesperson, Kwara Kekana said the department had trained 8 000 field workers to intensify the fight against the pandemic. Kekana said the department's partners were also providing support to enhance capacity for screening and testing in the province. He said the department had a provincial plan covering all five of its major districts and even though there was initial hesitation to testing efforts, Kekana said communities were now more responsive to officials' requests to screen and test them. “To date, 662 603 people in the province have been screened with 6 449 tested,” he said

The department’s response follows calls and concerns raised around the rate of testing efforts by the government department since the start of the lockdown period.

Jack Bloom, the DA spokesperson for health, said they were concerned the majority of testing and screening done so far was for the privileged few.

Bloom said it was important for massive public tests to be done to ensure the gradual lifting of restrictions to keep the economy going and save many people from starvation.

He further urged the department to ensure there was enough support staff such as tracers, professional testers and other necessary administrative needs in place.

“The fact of the matter is we’re not doing nearly enough tests in the province and what is more upsetting is the under-utilisation of the National Health Laboratories which can do more during this time.”

“If there is no support what happens when a person tests positive? I think we average roughly 2 000 tests per day and that is simply not enough,” he said.

Pretoria News