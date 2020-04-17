Coronavirus: Call for donations to newly formed Tshwane Disaster Fund

Pretoria - With those living hand-to-mouth being hardest hit by the restrictive movement imposed by the national lockdown the City of Tshwane is calling on those who can to donate to the newly formed Tshwane Disaster Fund. As the City has been working with other spheres of government to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with regards to the vulnerable sections of our communities, such as the homeless and those living in informal settlements It reached out to businesses and organisations to donate in the form of relief material and assistance to help aid the municipality’s efforts to help poor communities. City spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, said the city’s request fell on receptive ears as a number of companies and individuals came forward expressing their wish to contribute. This was a welcome relief as Bokaba noted how the crisis had stretched the City’s financial resources.

He said now with Absa Bank Limited coming on board, they had launched the Tshwane Disaster Fund, which would allow for those wishing to deposit money to be used towards helping the downtrodden and destitute communities during the Covid-19 lockdown period to do so.

“The City is grateful for the kind assistance received thus far from various non-governmental organisations, businesses and organisations. We would like to intensify our call to others that have not yet contributed to pledge their support and offer donations in any form.”

“We truly do believe that the generosity and benevolence of business, individuals and organisations in this regard will go a long way in preventing and containing the spread of the virus which has already claimed the lives of South Africans,” Bokaba said.

Pretoria News