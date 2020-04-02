Coronavirus: Call for public to keep donating blood
It is for this reason that the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is urging South Africans and their regular donors to keep coming to their aid during the national lockdown.
The non-profit organisation continues to provide the essential service and is pleading with people to donate blood to help prevent their stocks from dropping.
During the lockdown, travelling for a blood donation is considered essential travel, with centres to remain open between 8am and 7pm during weekdays, and 8am to 2pm on weekends.
Donors have been requested to book their appointments beforehand, with the organisation assuring people visiting their centres that all the necessary precautions had been taken to ensure their safety.
The medical director at SANBS, Dr Jackie Thompson, said their donation sites were regularly disinfected with alcohol, with their clinics and mobile sites equipped with antiseptic sprays and alcohol wipes.
“Importantly, we are also encouraging donors to delay donation if they are exhibiting any flu-like symptoms or signs of infection.
“In addition, we ask donors who have travelled to countries with known cases to delay their donations for at least 21 days,” she added.
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za
Pretoria News