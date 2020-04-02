Coronavirus: Call for public to keep donating blood

Pretoria - They may not be able to test for the coronavirus, but the work to save the lives of South Africans in need of blood has to continue.

It is for this reason that the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is urging South Africans and their regular donors to keep coming to their aid during the national lockdown.

The non-profit organisation continues to provide the essential service and is pleading with people to donate blood to help prevent their stocks from dropping.

During the lockdown, travelling for a blood donation is considered essential travel, with centres to remain open between 8am and 7pm during weekdays, and 8am to 2pm on weekends.

Donors have been requested to book their appointments beforehand, with the organisation assuring people visiting their centres that all the necessary precautions had been taken to ensure their safety.