Coronavirus cases increase to 198 in prisons

Pretoria - The number of new Covid-19 cases among the country’s prison community, including officials, has jumped to 198, with 21 new positive infections recorded since Friday. This comes in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that about 19000 non-violent offenders will be released in the coming weeks. This is to try to contain the spreading of the virus among the overpopulated prison community. The Department of Justice and Correctional Services said a big number of the new cases emerged from the Sada facility in the Eastern Cape, with the centre recording 10 cases - five inmates and five officials. The Western Cape has also been registering new cases involving officials on a daily basis. There have also been a few sporadic new cases recorded in East London.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo assured South Africans the department had already started with containment and treatment measures where cases have been registered.

“We have an effective Covid-19 disaster management response strategy which enables us to prevent the rapid spread of the virus, thus making it possible to contain it.”

He said that through the strategy the department continues to offer treatment to those in need. This has resulted in a large number of inmates and officials recovering.

The department has recorded four new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 91.

Nxumalo assured the country there was no need to panic as the department remained committed to ensuring the well-being of both inmates and officials.

“It remains pivotal that we continue to work together with the Department of Health and other stakeholders to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

In Gauteng there are 13 positive Covid-19 cases - nine inmates and four officials. There is also one official at the head office in Gauteng who tested positive.

The Eastern Cape has the highest number of positive cases - 115, of which 73 are inmates and 42 are officials. This region has recorded two deaths.

The Western Cape has recorded the second highest number, with 67 positive cases. Of these 64 are officials and three are inmates, with one death.

Correctional Service Minister Ronald Lamola on Friday said there were a total of 157208 inmates in the country, whereas the accommodation capacity is only 118572. This includes 56536 inmates who are in remand detention (not sentenced). “This means that our accommodation capacity is exceeded by 38636 inmates,” he said.

While the Eastern Cape has the highest prevalence of overcrowding at 54.88%, Gauteng follows with 52.10%.

Kgosi Mampuru II in Pretoria has 3833 inmates and a bed capacity of 2171.

The minister said these overcrowding challenges were a big problem in light of Covid-19. Another problem was that many prisoners had compromised immune systems, which made them even more vulnerable to the virus.

If the virus spreads further in the prisons, it can have a catastrophic effect not only for the inmates, but also for the officials who mingle with them daily and then go out into the community, the minister has said.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News