Coronavirus: Court access to be limited to only matters of urgency

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - As part of the government’s measures to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, access to the courts will further be restricted to only hear matters of extreme urgency. While essential court services will still be available at the courts, this will only be on weekdays between 10am and 1pm for the duration of the lockdown period. This is according to a new directive issued by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola, who withdrew the previous directives and replaced them with adjusted and updated ones. The gist is that entry into the courts will now only be allowed for essential matters. Only people with a material interest in a case such as litigants, the accused and witnesses, and those accompanying children would be allowed in.

The number of people allowed into the court buildings will also be limited to allow for social distancing.

Security staff will also screen whoever enters the court building.

People who entered the country a week before or during the declaration of the state of disaster would not be allowed to enter the courts, unless they had been screened and declared to be virus-free.

People who have been in contact with or exposed to someone who has tested positive will not be allowed to enter the courts.

If foreign language interpreters are required to assist with a case, they must be sourced from within the province in which the case is being heard.

If there are none, arrangements must be made for interpreting through audio-visual means.

Postponements of criminal cases where accused are in jail, will also be done via an audio-visual link to the correctional centres.

According to the new directive, all criminal cases must be postponed, unless the cases are urgent.

No detainees may be brought to the courts, unless for a first appearance or bail hearing.

Matters involving children who are detained in youth-care centres must be postponed in their absence.

The minister further directed that people who were arrested for petty crimes must be released, and warned to appear in court on a future date.

Police officials and prosecutors are urged to, where possible, fix bail or release an accused on warning.

Civil cases which are not deemed urgent, may not be placed on the roll for the duration of the lockdown.

The chief registrars and clerks of the courts must inform the parties and their lawyers in writing of the new court dates.

The new directive is also aimed at limiting the movement of the sheriffs, who now only have to serve urgent court orders, such as those relating to Covid-19; domestic violence; and protection from harassment orders.

Legal Aid South Africa’s services will during this time be limited to only essential cases.

Family law services will be restricted to orders which need to be made regarding foster care, adoptions, the removal of children in need of care, and international child abduction cases.

The public may still apply for interim domestic violence protection orders.

The offices of the Master of the High Court will only attend to urgent appointments regarding deceased estates, as well as curatorship.

The minister said while every effort was made to ensure that South Africans can access essential justice services, he urged the public to adhere to the lockdown measures, and limit their movement as far as possible.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News