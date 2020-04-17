Coronavirus discovery sparks panic at Ga-Rankuwa's Dr George Mukhari Hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The grim discovery of the first case of the deadly coronavirus at Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa has sent shock waves through the hospital and among the colleagues of a nurse who has tested positive. Another nurse at the hospital said staffers were scared they might have unknowingly contracted the virus from their infected colleague. The nurse also alleged that hospital managers attempted to keep secret the fact that one of them had tested positive for Covid-19. She said they were told to keep the case as a “professional secret”. The nurse went on to say the infected nurse worked in the casualty ward and that they wished that “other doctors have not come to the theatre after being in contact”. Another staff member said the alleged behaviour of managers could do more harm than good. “Why must such a thing be kept a secret. What if the whole hospital gets the disease? I understand why they don’t want to freak everyone out, but it’s only fair (to maintain) safety (and allow) precautions to be taken as soon as possible,” he said.

The nurse also said efforts were being made to trace those who might have come into contact with a Covid-19-positive nurse so that they could be tested. The staff member said they were all extremely worried about their well-being and that of patients and visitors at the hospital.

“It is believed the nurse got the Covid-19 from a patient who visited the hospital. She works in the casualty section of the hospital, where part of her duties is to receive patients.

“This also raises questions on how many other people may be infected in the catchment area of the hospital. Compliance with lockdown rules has not been very high in the neighbouring areas,” she said.

In an internal memo circulated yesterday to staff members, hospital chief executive Dr Richard Lebethe said the nurse was “currently at home in self-isolation and in good health, save for the mild, general symptoms identified in screening that led to the testing”.

He said the nurse was working in the accident and emergency section, and that Gauteng province - both the head of the Health Department and senior executive - had been informed about the case.

Lebethe said: “Appropriate actions will be taken in identifying, following up and testing all her contacts both internally and externally. Those who are off-duty will be called for testing. Counselling will be arranged for the accident and emergency staff.”

He said the accident and emergency section would be temporarily closed for deep cleaning, while management would arrange for business at the facility to continue.

Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku said a confirmation of a case was received by his department, but it was not treated as a secret.

He said people must realise that there were processes and procedures that needed to be followed upon the receipt of such cases.

Masuku said the procedures included reporting cases to the national command centre.

The hospital became the latest to record a Covid-19 case, after at least three hospitals within the Netcare and MediClinic groups.

At least 48 staff members tested positive for Covid-19 at Netcare's St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban, forcing the facility’s partial closure. MediClinic Morningside in Sandton was closed after 15 staff including nine health-care workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Masuku yesterday also addressed the issue of another staff member, at Kalafong Hospital, who had tested positive. He said that staff member and her partner had since recovered from the disease. In Durban, Netcare Kingsway stopped admitting patients on Wednesday after staff tested positive for the virus.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News