Coronavirus: Don’t be deterred, SANDF soldiers told

Pretoria - Soldiers were yesterday fortified with encouragement and enthusiasm by the SANDF’s top brass as they set out to enforce the country’s lockdown laws. From the early morning, soldiers were reminded of their vows and duties by the chief of the SANDF, General Solly Shoke, and chaplain-general Brigadier-General (Reverend) Andrew Jamangile, during a parade briefing and a prayer session at Tshwane Regiment. The pair, along with various senior military commanders, visited soldiers who would be deployed in various parts of Pretoria, including toll gates, the inner city and townships. Shoke urged soldiers not to be deterred by negative reports doing the rounds on social media about the army’s brutality towards civilians, but to keep to the mission at hand. “I know that there might have been negative articles in the media where soldiers were accused of abusing people. I’d like to say the opposite is true.

“I have been receiving messages from all walks of life where people are commending the SANDF, and the police, for that matter, for the good work that they have been doing. We are on a mission to protect 57 million people against an invisible enemy at all costs.”

He did warn those who had been accused of using unreasonable force against civilians, but in the same breath urged the public not to test the patience of the SANDF.

“We won’t allow people to ill-treat our soldiers. We are human, too. We won’t tolerate bad behaviour from the public. For example, the man who poured beer on a soldier; that won’t happen,” he told the soldiers.

“Inombolo iphumile (the mission is out), let's go do our work,” he said, much to the delight of the soldiers.

Echoing Shoke’s sentiments was Jamangile, who reminded the soldiers of their duties and blessed them with a prayer.

“In everything we do we ask the Creator to be with us and assist us in performing our duties.”

He said that the aim was to boost morale and strengthen the soldiers’ steadfastness in supporting the government's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 and to ensure citizens were safe during the pandemic.

The first port of call for the high-level SANDF group was to a number of roadblocks around Pretoria, where soldiers were deployed in support of law enforcement agencies.

They started by manning the Carousel Toll Plaza and the N1. Trucks and motor vehicles were stopped and checked for compliance, and a screening station was also set up.

Much to the surprise of motorists, some were shocked to see men and women in camouflage gear with heavy ammunition. While ­others took photos, there were those who seemed visibly terrified.

The soldiers will be strategically deployed around the busiest highways and toll gates to ensure compliance with the regulations.

Traffic was only a fraction of what it normally was leading up to the Easter weekend, with only a few vehicles and numerous food trucks using the toll plazas.

The spokesperson for the Bakwena Plaza, Charmaine van Wyk, said the plazas were operating with the minimum staff required to keep the route open for essential services vehicles and delivery vehicles only.

“With the Zion Christian Church event in Moria cancelled, we are not anticipating heavy volumes along the N1/N4 route,” she said.

She added that the Carousel and Brits plazas had been identified as strategic locations for roadblocks to restrict inter-provincial movement.

“The 2019 peak volumes over the Easter period resulted in approximately 2400 vehicles per hour through Pumulani and Carousel plazas. It is anticipated that the traffic volumes for the Easter period will be about 30% of those experienced last year,” she said.



