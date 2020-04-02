Coronavirus: Families in Saulsville hostels worry about safety gear, food

Pretoria - The families living in the hostels of Saulsville said they’ve read and heard about the dangers of the coronavirus but many of them still cannot afford safety gear and sanitisation products. The township is home to several hostels that have become homes to scores of men and women who live with their children and elderly family members. When the Pretoria News visited the hostels, children were playing around leaking drains and uncollected rubbish as happy as normal. However, it was the men who stood up against the walls and shared cigarettes who showed that their lives were not as per usual. Meanwhile, a lot of women were bathing children and some doing their laundry, while others fetched water to cook for their family.

However, to these people, staying home and keeping safe is not as easy as it’s made to sound.

They said the children still go out to play because there is not much room for all the family members to be stuck under one roof all day.

This makes them worry and most cannot afford to buy gloves, masks and sanitisation products.

John Matsepe said that the people barely have enough food to eat and feed their young children.

“Ideally we would all love to be wearing masks and gloves as per the advice of the government and health experts but what can we do when we have to choose between eating and wearing gloves.

“We thought after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the 21 day lockdown, government people would descend to our hostels and issue the people with safety kits. We have soap but we need gloves and masks.”

Voyokazi Matroshe who was found feeding her children at Murray and Roberts Hostel said things have been hard for residents because most of them did odd jobs to earn an income.

“It’s hard now because the soldiers arrived in Atteridgeville and Saulsville so even those who were secretly doing small jobs like cutting grass and fixing shoes had to completely stop. These people cannot realistically afford to sit at home for another two weeks.” she said.

David Mulaudzi said the people in the hostels and neighbouring poor informal settlements will eventually need government relief in food supplies. He said the government spoke of it and now it’s time for it or else hungry people will be forced to break compliance.



