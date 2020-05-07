Coronavirus fears at Pretoria's Mediclinic Muelmed

Pretoria - Panic has gripped staff at Mediclinic Muelmed after a patient tested positive for coronavirus following a medical procedure. According to staff, panic has been brewing at the hospital in Pretorius Street, Arcadia, since the incident on Monday. Staff members said all of them - from those in reception to nurses and other medical staff, as well as patients - were at risk of contracting the virus. It is claimed that a patient who had been admitted for an “evacuation of the uterus” tested positive for Covid-19. The confirmation only came some time after her procedure.

Staff members said the theatre team worked closely with the patient without knowing her Covid-19 status.

A patient said the mood at the hospital was so sombre now that nurses were not their usual helpful selves. The patient claimed they were reluctant to assist patients.

“They look overly weary following the incident,” she said.

Staff members received an SMS on Monday afternoon when the patient’s test result came back positive. They said she was not isolated, tested or sent home. Two staff members refused to carry on working, but the rest remained until the end of the shift.

One said matters had become so bad that at least one doctor had cancelled a theatre procedure.

The Mediclinic hospital group told the Pretoria News it was aware of the case. The patient had been screened at the emergency centre, but did not present any high-risk symptoms.

The patient was tested again, according to the new Mediclinic policy to test all admissions.

The hospital said a heightened level of monitoring and risk mitigation against possible Covid-19 transmission had been put in place at all Mediclinic hospitals as the country transitioned to Level 4 of the lockdown to mitigate the risks of increased patient visits to hospitals.

Mediclinic said all staff had been provided with appropriate personal protective equipment. Since a hospital surgical theatre is a high-risk environment, it is mandatory that all staff wear protective equipment at all times.

“Two individuals involved in the surgery have been assessed to be high-risk contacts and are in self-isolation with daily monitoring. The remaining three contacts have been assessed as low-risk and are being monitored for the next 14 days,” the hospital said.

“Mediclinic Muelmed has adopted the guidelines to assess and test patients for Covid-19. The recommended infection and prevention principles specifically relating to physical distancing, environmental cleaning, hand hygiene and personal protective equipment (are in place),” the hospital said. “In addition, we have also implemented further policies to limit the risks related to Covid-19 across the hospital, including strict access control with symptom and risk factor screening for all staff, visitors and doctors, terminating elective cases and suspending visiting hours.”

Mediclinic also said its communication to doctors that they should not admit patients who couldn’t prove they did not have Covid-19 was an error.

The National Health Care Professionals Association said the medical company had issued the instruction to its doctors via SMS. But Mediclinic said any confusion had since been cleared up.

Meanwhile, public and staff access to the Union Buildings has been limited following the confirmation that a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

In line with the government’s guidelines on the management of Covid-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment of the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member’s family, the Presidency said.

Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials who have had contact with the staff member are screened.

The Presidency’s Pandemic Task Team, established to assist in managing all Covid-19 related matters, proactively initiated a process of disinfection and deep cleaning of all facilities on Tuesday, a spokesman said.

“Access to the Union Buildings is therefore limited to exceptional interactions.

“The president and deputy president have been working remotely and not from the Union Buildings since the start of the lockdown,” the Presidency said.

