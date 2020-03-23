Coronavirus: 'Government should have consulted with taverns and pub owners'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The government should have consulted with taverns and pub owners on the trading before implementing restrictions meant to curb the spread of Covid-19. The president of the Concerned Tshwane Liquor Traders Association, Oupa Mthombeni, said their members were still confused about what exactly they had to do to help reduce the spread of the virus. He said while he sympathised with the government, he was not confident that all taverns and pubs would adhere to restrictions. Mthombeni said: “Right now most of our members still have no idea of what exactly they are expected to do because the government did not engage the same way it did with religious leaders. We just heard that we must close early. “I can tell you now that adherence to the new hours will not be sustainable, at least not successfully. Had we been engaged we would ease the minds of the members who pay R5 000 annually to renew their trading licences. “You really think someone somewhere in the townships or in an informal settlement will honestly conform to the new hours paying R5000 to renew the licence?

“This whole thing will cause tension, possibly fights, between the police and some customers. We sympathise with the state and want this virus eradicated, but the government should learn to engage the small guys.

“The big guys in retail are asked to sanitise the hands of their customers, but the small guys have to close before times when our business actually starts making money.

“Meanwhile, we have had water on our premises for our customers to wash their hands since the outbreak. There are taverns which nonetheless closed early over the weekend. Most people purchased liquor and took it home.

Thato Madi, who purchased his alcohol at Ga-Mdeva in Soshanguve Extension 10, said he was not afraid of the coronavirus. “I cannot be afraid of something I cannot see. I will drink my beer with friends and wash my hands and hope one day it goes away. We need the taverns, being home on weekends is boring.”

Pretoria News