Coronavirus: Grocery, spaza shops eager to open doors

Pretoria - Traders of grocery stores, wholesale produce markets, spaza shops and informal food in the City of Tshwane are today expected to apply for permission to trade during the 21-day lockdown. This comes after the municipality announced at the weekend that informal traders needed to obtain special permission to trade from local municipal offices. The applications would be in line with the amended regulations announced by the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma last week. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said: “The amended regulations call on the grocery stores and wholesale produce markets, including spaza shops and informal food traders, to obtain written permission from the municipality to operate such businesses.” He said Dlamini Zuma indicated that informal food trade referred “to spaza shops and fruit and vegetable stores, but not informal street traders”.

“The regulations are aimed at preventing and curbing the spread of the coronavirus during the lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa,” he said.

The applicants were required to produce a certified identity document and proof of residence and should physically present themselves to municipal offices in the seven regions.

The City emphasised that informal traders were expected to comply with the national regulations and sell essential products only.

Bokaba said traders must practise proper hygiene measures such as washing of hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and to use hand sanitisers with 60% or more alcohol content. They must observe physical distancing of 2m from customers. Trading hours would be from 9am to 3pm on weekdays.

“Submission of the application form does not automatically guarantee granting of permission, but affords the municipality the opportunity to critically assess it and ensure it meets the criteria for basic foodstuffs as set by the national government,” Bokaba said.

Pretoria News