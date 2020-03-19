Coronavirus: Home Affairs adapts operations to keep deadly virus at bay

Pretoria - Home Affairs has adapted its operations (in line) with the Department of Public Service and Administration guidelines as Covid-19 continues to spread.

“Citizens are given sanitisers at the entrance and a maximum of 100 people are allowed into offices which can accommodate such numbers,” spokesperson Siya Qoza said.

He said citizens inside and those waiting in queues outside various branches were encouraged to maintain a reasonable distance between each other and avoid close contact.

“Employees were provided with equipment to enable them to do their work. There is regular communication between managers and front office employees and with citizens to ensure a regular flow of information and to attend to issues should they arise,” said Qoza.

At the Pretoria CBD branch yesterday, there were snaking queues as usual. Speaking to the Pretoria News while standing in one queue, a citizen said he could not afford to be worried or panic about the virus. “I am a bus driver and can have over 80 people inside the bus at any given time every single day. There is a very big chance that I could get infected, but I have to report for duty regardless of the risk.”