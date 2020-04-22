Coronavirus: Hungry children issue of major concern

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Various educational and child rights organisations, together with Section27, want an urgent meeting to address the issue of hungry children who cannot access school feeding programmes during the lockdown. The organisations, including Centre for Child Law, have called for an urgent meeting with the parliamentary portfolio committees for social development and basic education to discuss the matter. They said they were deeply concerned about the impact the lockdown was having on children’s access to food. Before the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, about 6.4million children in the country lived below the food poverty line. The organisations said in the absence of an income and food relief, for many poor households during this time of economic recession the number of children who go hungry will increase by the day. They called for an urgent meeting with officials of Social Development and Education to establish what plans the government has to ensure children have access to basic nutrition.

They said more than 9million children normally benefit from the national school nutrition programme and other feeding schemes.

For many of these children the food they received at school or at one of the educational centres is often their only meal of the day.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga earlier indicated that the department was not going to run feeding schemes at the schools or educational centres during the lockdown as it did not have the capacity to do so.

The organisations said the minister, instead deferred the issue to the Department of Social Development and said her department would help in providing families in need with food.

Karabo Ozah of the Centre for Child Law and the others, however, believe it was not clear what this support would entail.

They took note of the government’s initiatives to distribute food to the needy, but said these drives did not come close to reaching the more than 9million children who benefited from the feeding schemes.

At best, they said, the food parcel programmes were estimated to reach a maximum of a million households. But millions of children

who received food through the schools’ feeding programmes are at this stage living at home with their parents.

The groups are also concerned that existing grant beneficiaries do not qualify for official food packages under the food relief programmes.

This, they say, excludes about 13million children whose households received the child support grant of R440. The bulk of these children would have, under normal circumstances, benefited from the feeding programmes.

The lack of engagement by basic education regarding this issue is particularly concerning as the department indicated that some grades may only return to school in July. They are calling on government to provide a breakdown of how many children are receiving food relief from social development, and what the government’s plan is for those children who are not benefiting from the food programmes.

The concerned groups said they were willing to urgently engage with the government on these issues.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News