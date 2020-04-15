Coronavirus: Law practices battling under lockdown

Pretoria - The legal fraternity is battling the economic effects of the Covid-19 lockdown. To ensure some practices do not close shop, the Legal Practice Council, among others, has suggested legal services should be declared essential services. This is so that most matters, and not only limited specific and extremely urgent matters, may proceed under restricted conditions. Other measures suggested to bring some economic relief to this sector is the use of the Attorneys Development Fund to assist legal practitioners who fall within the most vulnerable group during this time. The organisation said it would consider establishing and contributing to a benevolent scheme to ameliorate the financial hardship which will be faced by affected legal practitioners.

These suggestions follow a request by Justice and Constitutional Minister Ronald Lamola to provide him with “an assessment of the current business and economic impact of the measures” which have had to be implemented after the declaration of the national state of disaster.

The minister acknowledged that the lockdown has a “direct bearing on the viability and financial health of practices both small and big across the nation”.

As a result he has requested an assessment from the organisation regarding the hardships this profession are suffering and possible solutions and interventions.

The Law Practice Council (formerly known as the law society) said the revenue for attorneys mostly comprises fees billed and collected.

The expenses for a law firm remain unchanged during lockdown and approximately 80% of these expenses are allocated towards salaries, office rental, legal practitioner levies and other operational expenses - money which especially the smaller firms cannot afford.

Some firms have received letters from clients informing them they were not able to pay their accounts during the lockdown. This, it said, has a ripple effect on paying their other service providers, which include advocates and sheriffs across the country.

The advocates are then unable to pay rent at chambers, corresponding attorneys as well as their staff.

The organisation said many of the legal fraternity who were owed outstanding fees by state departments during the lockdown are black and female lawyers. Others struggling were young attorneys and advocates still making a name for themselves.

As part of a possible solution, the legal umbrella organisation proposed to the minister that all government departments and state-owned entities which owed on invoices for legal practitioners should make immediate payment.

The organisation also proposed that legal practitioners should (conditionally) be allowed to access their offices for work and that high courts and lower courts should be opened to deal with urgent as well as normal opposed and trial matters. This, it proposed, should be done remotely by video conference where possible.

It was also suggested to the minister that social justice law clinics and legal aid clinics should also be allowed to operate, as during this time there are many women and children who are facing abuse and need help.

A prominent law firm in Pretoria, which has been in existence for decades, has told the Pretoria News that due to Covid-19 it has no idea how it is going to pay its staff this month. “We are simply not getting work in if we get work in, it is difficult to consult with clients. We can get a permit to travel, but we have to prove the matter is urgent. How do we prove this before consulting with the client? It’s a catch-22 situation,” said the lawyer.



