Coronavirus: Neighbours pivotal in reporting gender-based violence - professor

Pretoria - The only time that minding your own business is not right is when letting domestic violence continue right next door, Professor Nokuthula Mazibuko has said. The head of gender studies at Unisa said neighbours who witnessed gender-based violence at home during the national lockdown were obliged to report their concerns to their local authorities. Police Minister Bheki Cele has said police received more than 87 000 gender-based violence complaints during the first week of the 21-day national lockdown. The cases included rape, where a police officer was arrested for allegedly raping his wife. Mazibuko said the first thing that had to be addressed by the police was the need for increased visibility of members in neighbourhoods where the majority of the calls came from as well as more awareness of where families could get assistance. But the most crucial people in the fight against gender-based violence were the neighbours.

Mazibuko said neighbours were often the first witnesses of violence taking place, but the Domestic Violence Act had to be extended to ensure they were protected as well.

“Often times the perpetrators of violence will take away their victims' access to technology like cellphones and cutting other relations. But there will be something that neighbours will pick up no matter what.

“The neighbours have to take it upon themselves to report this, if not for their fellow being, then to end the secondary trauma they are exposed to by having to listen to such incidents.”

Mazibuko added that police had to ensure that cases of abuse were not withdrawn easily until all other avenues had been investigated.

She said the reason for this was because victims were coerced into dropping matters as things seem to calm down, but the reality was it only became worse for them.

Of the number of calls received by police, Mazibuko said this was indicative of the problem the country had always had, but was now aggravated by the stresses and anxiety of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People are under a lot of pressure and uncertainty about how this pandemic will affect their livelihoods and being bound behind four walls only adds to that. Now some may feel the only way to control or lash out is by means of dominating the other through violence.”

The gender-based command centre helpline is 0800 428 428 or *120*786#

Pretoria News