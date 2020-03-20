Coronavirus: Organisations join forces in drive to help underprivileged

Pretoria - An urgent outreach programme to distribute sanitisers, soaps and masks to communities has been established. The programme has seen organisations such as Operation SA, The Covid-19 Action Group and Laudium Disaster Management join forces to assist under-privileged and vulnerable communities following the outbreak of the virus. At the same time, the groups said awareness was “critical.” Operation SA’s Yusuf Abramjee said it was decided to launch the initiative “because we all have to work and rally together”. “We cannot only depend on the government and communities, we must now all stand up, join forces and make a difference.” He said a programme to distribute sanitisers would start this weekend in public places and informal settlements.

“The time has arrived for all of us to fight this pandemic and heed the call to do our bit to limit the spread of the virus within our communities.

“We also call on the public to adhere to the guidelines set out by the government in terms of hygiene and social distancing.

“It’s time for action Let’s also not allow for panic and fear.”

Abramjee said the group would be working closely with Premier David Makhura and the provincial government, as well as various stakeholders.

Dr Hamza Bava said the possibility of doing free screening for the under-privileged showing symptoms “was being looked at as a matter of urgency”.

“This will be in line with the testing criteria set out by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.”

Ibrahim Dockrat, of Laudium Disaster Management. appealed to communities and corporates to contribute and work together.

Yaseen Theba, of Operation SA, urged communities to come on board.

Pretoria News