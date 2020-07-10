Coronavirus: Pregnant Pretoria woman fighting for life

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - IT is always a “story” until it happens to someone close to you - then you know it's real. This was the stern warning from Skip Scheepers, whose 30-week pregnant daughter is in ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. Scheepers, a big man in stature, was reduced to tears as he explained how his 29-year-old daughter, Marzanne Lennox was fighting for her life and that of her unborn baby. He said the last thing he thought could happen to his daughter was contracting coronavirus. “I guess it’s because she grew up strong and was not sickly as a child. I know it’s really nothing to go by, but I just never thought it would happen to her, or anyone close to us.” He said it was one thing to read about Covid-19 statistics, and how the curve was rapidly rising, but until the virus affected someone close to you, it was always a “story”.

“This virus is real and lethal. People need to take good care of themselves. I can’t stress that enough,” he said.

A week before Lennox was admitted to Life Wilgers Hospital on Tuesday last week, she had gone to her doctor in Midrand, where she lives with her husband, Thomas Lennox. She complained of a blocked nose and sore throat. She was placed on a light antibiotic.

Scheepers, who lives in Kilner Park with his wife and son, said they thought it was best that Lennox stay with them for a while, especially because she was heavily pregnant, and to ease the pressure on her husband.

“When she arrived she was in good spirits, as always. The very example of a healthy young person,” he recalled, adding she had none of the main symptoms of the virus, such as a high fever, cough or body aches, just a blocked nose and a sore throat.

As days went by, Lennox got weaker and weaker. “I told my wife that she wasn’t looking well and she took her to hospital, where Marzanne was said to have the virus, and placed on a ventilator,” he said.

By this week, Lennox was 70% dependent on the ventilator, and the Scheepers family have been placed under quarantine. “It is now almost a week and we are still not showing any symptoms,” he said.

Scheepers said they had received support from all around the world, after posting about Lennox’s story. People from India, Ghana and some other countries had reached out to them. “People we don’t even know are supporting us and praying for our family. We appreciate it so much.”

Kilnerpark Security took to social media to show their support for Lennox and the Scheepers family. “Today I come to pray for Marzanne Lennox and the Scheepers family,” spokesperson Ancelize van der Kooi said.

She said Scheepers had called her on Saturday. “He told me, ‘Ancelize, we as a family need help, please make the community aware of the seriousness surrounding Covid- 19’. I can still hear his voice trembling as he said to me, ‘There is a big storm coming and our people need to know what’s coming'. Marzanne, we pray very hard for you. Keep fighting girl.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News