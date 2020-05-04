Coronavirus: Report wants learners kept out of school until September

Pretoria - Learners must be kept out of school until September, according to a report released by the South African Institute of Race Relations. Head of policy research at the institution Dr Anthea Jeffery, who penned the report, cautioned that children could be silent carriers of the coronavirus by virtue of not exhibiting symptoms of the disease. She said children could transmit it to vulnerable people unknowingly. “Even if the return to school is delayed until September, the remainder of the school year can arguably still be salvaged via the home learning that will have been completed, through the extra afternoon and Saturday lessons that can then be provided, and by delaying most examinations until late in December.” Titled Lifting the Lockdown Now, the report was at variance with the announcement by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, who said the “proposed date” for the reopening of the schools for Grades 12 and 7 pupils was June 1.

Motshekga said the reopening would be done in a phased approach with the intention to minimise coronavirus infections.

“Teachers return to work (on) May 18 and then Grade 12 and 7 learners go back to school on June 1,” she said.

Jeffery’s report argued strongly in favour of the opening of the economy, saying available data demonstrated that stage five lockdown “has not stopped community transmission to date and therefore cannot be expected to do so in the future”.

The report was released at the time when the country moved from Level 5 to 4 of the lockdown.

Jeffery said estimates showed that the economic cost under Level 5 ranged from R13billion to R20bn a day.

Businesses, according to the report, would have to cultivate new norms among their employees, such as physical distancing during lunch hours.

Other new changes to be inculcated regarding physical distancing should include putting up Perspex or other screens, spacing desks or workstations further apart in the work space.

The limitation of face-to-face meetings and informal social gatherings over lunch were suggested among the new reality in workplaces.

The use of face masks wherever people were close to one another must be compulsory in companies, according to the report.

Firms would have to screen all people who enter their premises, whether they were staff, customers or suppliers.

“In their efforts to reduce the risks, businesses are also likely to come up with far more innovative solutions than bureaucrats could ever devise,” the report said.

Jeffery said the issue at hand was not about whether profits can be put before lives.

“The real question is how best to balance lives versus lives. Time is of the essence, and every week matters. The health and well-being of the population critically depend on the country going back to work with immediate effect.”

The decisions to keep restaurants under stricter restrictions, she said, must remain in force until the start of spring “when warmer weather is likely to reduce transmissions”.

