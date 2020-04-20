Coronavirus: Requests for food parcels escalates

Pretoria - Acting MEC for Social Development Panyaza Lesufi has said the department was well aware of all the communities such as Eersterust who had yet to receive food parcels. He said requests were also coming in from outside Gauteng, where at least 7000 requests for food parcels were being received a day. “We have been forced to shut down the call centre because the numbers were too much. People were calling from all over the country, but our focus is Gauteng only,” Lesufi said. Not everyone who cried hunger received the food parcels, he said; the department had to screen each request. “We have existing clients who we are supporting. Of the calls we receive, we prioritise people who are sick, those who have nothing to eat as they have no income due to the lockdown, and the homeless”.

He said that on average about 2000 people a day were able to benefit.

After getting the alert on people who needed food, the department sent its workers to their homes for screening to establish if they were not benefiting from other forms of government support.

“Once the screening is done, we alert the food bank to send the parcel to the affected person. We have five food banks; we have been distributing food parcels long before the lockdown,” Lesufi said.

The department had R80million dedicated to provide relief to struggling individuals in the province, he added.

Residents of Eersterust in the city said last week they had felt left out by the government with regards to food parcels since the start of the lockdown.

They threatened to loot shops if things did not change.

Numerous organisations in the community, including The Movement and Friends of the Needy Fund, have been assisting them with soup kitchens long before the lockdown, but couldn’t any longer because of the restrictions.

A member of the movement, Monique Hammond, said: “Over the past three weeks, households have become reliant on this as there have been no opportunities for others to do odd jobs and receive daily or weekly wages to assist.”

She said many homes are overpopulated, with as many as 10 people living in a one- or two-bedroom house.

The inhabitants of these households consist of children under the age of 18, grandparents and single mothers, who are in dire need of assistance as many do not know where their next meal will come from.

To add to their plight, there is also the discomfort of no electricity.

Residents said that while physical distancing and the lockdown were being advocated, it was difficult to adhere to this because they lived on top of each other in overpopulated households.

