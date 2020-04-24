Coronavirus restrictions spur growth in streamed content

Pretoria - Streamed content is booming as people in lockdown move physical gatherings, parties and celebrations to social media. Managing director of technology specialist company Discover Digital, Stephen Watson, said coronavirus was creating a whole new wave of thinking. “We are seeing that good content can be shot at home without studios and production teams. Coming out of this, we will also have a far more digital-savvy consumer than before.” Local artists like DJ Zinhle, Black Motion and DJ Shimza have taken to hosting online live parties on Instagram, scoring thousands of viewers at every session. DJ Black Coffee hits the decks every Saturday for his Home Brewed live streaming party, as part of a fund-raiser for the coronavirus Solidarity Fund.

His next show will be tomorrow on his Instagram, Facebook and YouTube pages at 9pm.

On Wednesday local comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout - who has been posting daily Lockdown Laughs - hosted his Lockdown Laughs - Birthday Extravaganza an online show to mark his birthday.

Since people may not leave their homes, any excuse to dress up and have fun is worth sharing, as Unisa BCom student Sonke Nkwane showed when she hosted her graduation ceremony and shared it online.

“Before the advent of the Covid-19 crisis, my loved ones and I greatly looked forward to celebrating this milestone.”

Others have taken to Zoom and video-chat platforms to share birthdays with family and friends during lockdown. The National Arts Festival, set to start on June 25, will be a virtual affair. The website (www.nationalartsfestival.co.za) will carry a portal to short films, art exhibitions, workshops and other events.

Pretoria News