In this regard, the SA Medical Association, SA Public Health Medicine Association, Foundation of Professional Development and other partners gave an update on the management of the virus.
Head of the infectious diseases department at the University of Pretoria, Professor Anton Stoltz, said managerial and administrative controls were the starting point of infection control. He was speaking at a conference focusing on the virus at the CSIR yesterday.
Stoltz advised health practitioners to consider carefully the type of personal protective equipment used.
Studies showed the virus could remain infectious on inanimate surfaces at room temperature for up to nine days, he said. However, at a room temperature of 30°C, the duration of persistence was shorter.