Coronavirus scare grips George Mukhari Academic Hospital

Pretoria - The fear of infection from Covid-19 has gripped staff members at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, who claim decontamination has not been done adequately. Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba confirmed 15 staff members had tested positive for the virus. Scared staff said wards 33 and 34 still had to be fumigated, but were still accepting patients. Staff said they were working in fear and believed that management had not been forthcoming with information. It was only recently that management called a meeting to reassure everyone. The staff members claimed management also denied that the recent death of a colleague was caused by the virus.

“We don’t trust these people because they have not been forthcoming with us, and if they can lie that they fumigated ward 33 and 34, then they can also lie to the department.

“They came to us and said the colleague, who had died two weeks ago, had other medical issues and it wasn’t Covid-19 that killed her. However, we know her husband also died last week. We all know that many of the people who died from Covid-19 had other illnesses.

“We understand the idea of doctor- client confidentiality, but right now we don’t know who to trust and we don’t feel safe at all.”

They said it appeared that management was trying to keep the situation under wraps.

“How could you feel comfortable knowing your place of work has been infected? It’s almost like the less this issue is talked about the better.

“We understand that this place is a hospital accessed by thousands of people seeking help and maybe they don’t want to panic the public and patients, but depriving us information is not the solution.”

They also said that staff members were tested but some results were delayed, which caused more panic and frustration.

However, the department said it wanted to put on record that no complaint had been officially lodged by staff regarding the manner in which Covid-19 was managed at the hospital.

Modiba said: “Wards 33 and 34 are indeed some of the wards where staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Ward 34 was decontaminated and fogged. Ward 33 was not fogged because there are Covid-19 exposed patients who are still waiting for their results, hence it was treated as a quarantine area.

“Patients who tested negative were processed accordingly. They were either discharged home or transferred to non-Covid-19 wards for further management.

“Ward 33 will be fogged pending the departure of two remaining patients. In the meantime, ward 33 is cleaned on four-hourly intervals.”

He said management was engaging and updating employees of the latest developments at different levels and through different channels as per protocol.

Staff have been communicated to about Covid-19 from the office of the chief executive, the hospital’s communication unit and the provincial department.

“Several staff meetings have been held, including an integrated nursing meeting, where the nursing director addressed staff and informed them of the death of the colleague who had underlying conditions and was admitted in a private hospital due to Covid-19,” he added.

Modiba said decontamination was also done in the Accident and Emergency unit, where the first case of Covid-19 in the hospital was detected and repeated every 14 days because this was an entry point of the hospital.

Regarding confidentiality, he said Covid-19 was a notifiable disease, but private co-morbidity information was confidential and could be availed only to management for placing, tracing and management purposes.

Pretoria News