Coronavirus: Scrabble community takes tournaments online

Pretoria - The national lockdown has forced the South African scrabble community to take its tournaments online for the first time. President and chairperson of South African Scrabble Association, Andrew Goldberg, said the next tournament would take place next month, and everyone was welcome to participate. Goldberg said since everybody was home and bored with nothing to do, scrabble was a great way to keep brains healthy and active. He hoped by the end of the lockdown every participant would have improved and be confident enough for face-to-face tournaments. “When it is online you can play with anyone anywhere around the world. Some of the competitions are very exclusive and you have to be invited to play.

“So we decided to have our own South African tournaments where we can play with anyone, and people are always ready to join online,” he said.

The brains behind the online tournaments is Llewellin Jegels, an academic from Unisa and one of the top five players in the South African Scrabble Association.

The association has held three online tournaments - Lockdown 1, Lockdown 2 and Lockdown 3.

The winner’s prize ranges from R500 to R1000.

Raquel Lightley, who has been playing for years, said the online tournaments were doing very well, although she missed the human interaction.

She encouraged children to participate, because it was both fun and educational, which was what they needed to keep them learning while away from school.

Lightley said when invitations were sent to WhatsApp groups, she was relieved. “It was not without its glitches, with disconnections through poor internet connectivity and incorrect player matching variables.

“However, by the time the second one rolled around, barely a day after completion of the first, many more players joined and the process was more streamlined,” she said.

She added that it was maths whizz Dr Harry Wiggins, who used his spreadsheet programming skills to streamline the process. To participate, visit www.zascrabble.com.



Pretoria News