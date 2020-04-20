Coronavirus sees demand for flu vaccine

Pretoria - Demand for the flu vaccine has increased - and it is highly recommended that people stay as healthy as possible. According to the Department of Health, there was a need for the most vulnerable groups in particular to be vaccinated. Vulnerable groups include all health care workers, individuals over 65 years, people with cardiovascular diseases and chronic lung diseases, pregnant women and people living with HIV/Aids. Sanofi Pasteur medical head, Dr Thinus Marais, said the number of flu vaccines ordered was based on last year’s consumption. He said they started to manufacture the vaccine in September, and when Covid-19 became a problem around January, the manufacturing process was already done.

“Based on the normal demand we see in the country there would not have been a shortage of the vaccine, but unfortunately with the advent of Covid-19 and bigger demand for the vaccine in such a short period of time, we were not able to fulfil the additional amount.” He explained that the total size of the flu market in South Africa was approximately 2 million doses, for both the public and private sector, irrespective of the manufacturer.

He emphasised that flu vaccines did not prevent Covid-19 nor did it have an impact on preventing the coronavirus.

He said the older population was at higher risk of getting the Covid-19 as well as flu.

“And that is why we say it is important to get the flu vaccine because if you contract the virus, then obviously you are going to be at risk of potentially contracting other infections which are multiple viruses including the Covid-19 in this case.” Marais said it was preferred that people be as healthy as possible before getting the vaccine.

He said the best time to get the vaccine was before the flu season starts, but getting vaccinated in the middle of the season was also acceptable.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases strongly recommended the flu vaccine as co-circulation with Covid-19 was highly likely.

In its guidelines and recommendations report, it said above average coverage of flu vaccination might assist with reducing the number of people requiring hospitalisation.

Pretoria News