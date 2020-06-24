Coronavirus: Senzo Mchunu pays tribute to public servants

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Public Service Minister Senzo Mchunu yesterday paid tribute to public servants who lost their lives in the line of duty, since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Mchunu was a key speaker at a virtual event that marked the celebration of Africa Public Service Day hosted by the government in Pretoria. He expressed appreciation to public servants in the country and Africa for heeding the call to render services to communities in the face of Covid-19. In the same breath, he saluted the public servants who had died while performing their duties. Mchunu said: “At the same time we want to salute those who have fallen while performing their duties, and we send our sympathy to their families throughout the country and throughout the continent.”

He particularly appreciated officials in the health sector, members of the police service, defence force, cleaners and teachers for their selfless efforts and dedication in rendering goods and services to the people.

“Many countries on the continent have continued to contain the spread of the virus, without compromising the delivery of critical public services. It is therefore befitting that we celebrate this day to affirm the importance of quality service delivery to communities even at such a time that we are experiencing.”

He relayed to public servants that the government had heard their voices regarding their safety concerns and support at work.

“The concerns for more support from the government in the containment and management of Covid-19 by public servants have been heard, and we are addressing these concerns as various departments on a daily basis,” the minister said.

Mchunu further impressed on public servants to perform their duties with integrity, professionalism and in an ethical manner.

He also encouraged countries on the continent to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, so that they were not left behind.

He expressed the government’s stance against corruption in government, saying: “The fight against corruption is an ongoing task, which will ultimately result in a government that is accountable to the people and adheres to ethical principles.”

One of the speakers was Professor Busani Ngcaweni, the principal at the National School of Governance. He spoke about the post-Covid-19 intervention to build the capacity of the state.

He said the pandemic had presented an opportunity for the state to make a technological leap such as enabling Cabinet committees to host virtual meetings during the lockdown.

He also pointed out that some schools continued with their education curriculum on e-learning platforms.

He pleaded with the government to invest in cybersecurity to assist those manning online interactive platforms do so in a secured manner.

Ngcaweni called on public servants to serve the people with diligence and care, as part of professionalising the public service.

“We must not be irritated by people calling us looking for service.”

He said it was important for the government to improve officials’ technical skills to sharpen their ability in their rendering of public services.

He also stressed the need to depoliticise the public service in order to ensure that there was a permanent public service that would “serve without fear or favour”.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News