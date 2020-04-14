Coronavirus: Stranded tourists wing their way home

Pretoria - While regular passenger flights remain grounded for the foreseeable future across the world, repatriation flights are taking relieved stranded travellers to their home countries.

Flights in and out of South Africa were suspended on March 20 to the end of May - although this is now likely to be extended - with domestic flights cancelled a few days later.

While the British High Commission continued at the weekend to get thousands of Britons home on chartered Virgin Atlantic flights from OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports, slowly but surely South Africans who have been stuck abroad since lockdown began are returning on SAA.

The airline was contracted to take German and other European citizens back to Frankfurt and Munich - a route it cancelled in January as part of cost-cutting measures. SAA was also approached by government to bring SA nationals back from Wuhan, China. SAA posted on social media that it had done a repatriation flight to Canada on Friday and noted that, after close on 20 years, it had landed again in Miami, Florida. On Sunday it posted that more than 200 South Africans at Heathrow, London, were preparing for the return home. This led to a flurry of responses from other South Africans - including from Asia, Australia and African countries - asking when SAA was coming to get them.

The flights are meticulously planned with foreign governments and are only available to those who pass a health test. They are not fully booked to allow for distance to be maintained between passengers and only minimal hand luggage is allowed.