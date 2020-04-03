Coronavirus: Taverns continue to trade behind locked gates

Pretoria - While the sale and distribution of alcohol has been prohibited for the 21-day lockdown, some tavern owners continue to trade behind locked gates.

In Ga-Rankuwa, certain taverns in Extension 25 and Zone 1 are still operating while a staff member keeps a lookout for SAPS and SANDF members who may be patrolling the area.

President of the Concerned Tshwane Liquor Traders Association, Oupa Mthombeni, said they had warned their members about the dangers of continuing to sell alcohol during the lockdown.

However, he said the organisation could not control every trader all the time.

Mthombeni said although they were against the continued sale of alcohol, many owners were concerned about their livelihoods. He said while spaza shops had been catered for and allowed to work during this period, tavern owners – many of whom were reliant on their small business to feed their families – were not considered.