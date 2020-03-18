Coronavirus: Taxi drivers express their fears

Pretoria - Metered taxis and e-hailing service drivers say they have seen a nonchalant attitude from clients regarding the coronavirus. A metered taxi driver outside a shopping complex in Sunnyside said he feared contracting the virus, but had seen most clients were unfazed by the situation. “People say they won’t stop living their lives; many people are continuing as if it is normal.” He said he was rather concerned as most people believed it would pass and that it was not that serious, but there was not much he could do as sanitiser prices seemed to have been inflated. “Look, we already earn very little to sustain ourselves; where does one get money to buy sanitisers, wipes and masks, and for how long? Going forward, this will not be sustainable and average people like me will not afford this.

“I deal with a lot of people coming from doing their shopping. I have no idea if one of them is carrying the virus or not, and later on I will knock off and go home. I also do not know if my wife has contracted it or not. We are basically just living in uncertain times.”

He said he feared that business would take a dive as the virus took hold, but should a lockdown occur as cases spiral out of control, then they would be in trouble.

“Most people just talk about it when I am driving them; they just speak of it in passing but do not realise that it could really hit us hard, especially as winter comes in shortly.”

He suggested that the Health Department should supply sanitisers to taxi drivers and areas that see a lot of traffic in terms of people.

“Rural areas also need these things, places like Itereleng and Phomolong will not survive this. Why is it that when it broke out we did not take measures to prevent it from coming in the country and even put plans to supply poor people without water with these hygiene products so they do not experience the harshness of the virus?

“We could have also tightened borders and ensured that cases do not rise the way they are now. It is bound to increase over the weeks and there is still very little knowledge of most about this virus.”

An e-hailing driver said he had not yet started getting worried in terms of contracting the virus. “I have sanitiser in my car all the time, and I offer it to passengers as well whenever they enter the car.”

He said he was worried that the pandemic would gain traction, and more people would stop going out and that would in turn hit many pockets.

“In the meantime, it is business as usual, and if the need arises if cases increase, I will then have to also park but that means settling for less money because if I am not on the road then I am not making any money.”

Uber, an e-hailing company in a statement said they were also taking measures to safeguard drivers and clients.

“We have a team available 24/7 to support public health authorities in their response to the epidemic.

“Working with them, we may temporarily suspend the accounts of riders or drivers confirmed to have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19. We are also consulting with an epidemiologist to make sure our efforts are grounded in medical advice.”

The transport entity said any driver or delivery person diagnosed with the virus or asked to self-isolate would receive financial assistance for up to 14 days while their account was on hold.

“We are also working to provide drivers with disinfectants to help them keep their cars clean. Supplies are limited but we are partnering with manufacturers and distributors to source as much as possible.”

Uber said it would prioritise distribution to drivers in cities with the greatest need.

