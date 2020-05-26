Coronavirus testing site launched at Forest Hill City Mall in Centurion

Pretoria - With the City of Tshwane recently mentioned among South Africa's Covid-19 hot spot areas, shoppers proudly welcomed a testing site launched at Forest Hill City Mall in Centurion. The testing site was erected at the main entrance of the mall and near it’s taxi rank that caters for thousands of people coming from areas with confirmed positive cases like Olievenhoutbosch, Lyttelton, and other areas of Centurion. The site was officially launched by MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku along with deputy chairperson and chief executive of Rebosis Property Fund, Dr Sisa Ngebulana. Shoppers with their trolleys were able to witness the MEC tour the site and encourage some of them to make use of the facility. The Covid-19 healthcare teams of professional nurses and administration officials were joined by other healthcare personnel dealing in HIV and TB testing and counselling.

They said the impact of the coronavirus may be too harsh on people living with HIV and it was only right that people who wanted to test were allowed.

Shopper Edwin Modikwa said this was a very important service and he had nothing but applause for the mall and the Department of Health.

“I think as shoppers who use this shopping centre I’m happy that we will be able to test right here where we work with our families. I’m very impressed and I hope they launch many of these testing testing stations everywhere,” he said.

Undergoing a Covid-19 test was Sunnyboy Mmaseeme from Olievenhoutbosch who said he’s been meaning to get tested because he uses public transport to work daily.

“I went to a general practitioner early when the number of positive cases was in the region of 700 but he said he didn’t have the equipment and I would need to go to a lab. That’s why I didn’t waste time but raised my hand to get tested, he said.

Ngebulana said the shopping centre was proud to have worked with the government to make this possible. He said the pandemic hit businesses and society hard where it hurts.

“This virus is airborne so as society we’ll need to make sure that hygienic habits become a part of us post lockdown. This virus is going to be with us for a while so we should get used to practising hygiene.”

