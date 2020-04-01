Coronavirus: Tips for parenting in lockdown

Pretoria - Family life will change as parents and guardians rapidly come to terms with the challenges of parenting during the coronavirus. Professor Kobus Maree of the University of Pretoria’s Department of Education and Psychology said these were difficult times, and parents were very stressed. He said if parents noticed they got edgy or irritated around their children, they could consult a psychologist. “There are plenty of psychologists who are available as they are also essential workers. They're aware of what's happening and should be able to assist both the parents and children,” he said. He said there were ways children could keep themselves safe, such as writing letters to one of their parents to explain that they were not comfortable around them.

He urged parents to allow their children to talk to them about their behaviour because communication was critical at this time.

Now that parents had all the time in world to get to know their children a little bit more, Maree said it was the perfect opportunity to have regular discussions with them.

Parents should discuss the rules in their households, what was expected and share their feelings as well with their children.

UCT researchers have partnered with the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Children’s Fund to encourage constructive parenting.

Professor Catherine Ward from UCT's department of psychology, said evidence showed that violence and vulnerability increased for children during school holidays.

There were 1.37 billion children globally now out of school, and nearly 80% of them were enrolled in a school.

“Parenting is made harder by uncertainty, stress and economic hardship. Parents and children are living with increased stress, media hype and fear, all challenging our capacity for tolerance and long-term thinking.

“For many, the economic impact of the crisis increases parenting stress, abuse, and violence against children,” Ward said.

She said keeping the usual rules and routines in a household was especially important for children and it helped them feel safe and secure.

