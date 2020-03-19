Coronavirus: Tshwane closes numerous facilities to slow down virus spread

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has closed numerous of its facilities to minimise the spread of the Covid-19. The metro announced these closures in its bid to minimise the spread of the highly contagious virus. The measures the City implemented indefinitely include the closure of all swimming pools and libraries, limiting the number of visitors to parks and resorts to revellers of groups exceeding 100 and closing down of early childhood development centres until the reopening of schools. The City has also limited museum services to a maximum of 10 visitors per group as well as bookings at community halls. Yesterday students and learners who thought they would keep busy by spending their break at various community libraries found those facilities closed.

This was a double blow for book enthusiasts as the SA Library Week was scheduled for this week.

Most learners said they used the community libraries to escape the noisy environment of their homes. The biggest blow was felt at the National Library of South Africa on Johannes Ramokhoase Street.

Further in the east, the Brooklyn Library staff said most people were not aware of the closure and were disappointed to find the doors closed.

The City said that in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national state of disaster on Sunday, it activated the municipal disaster management centre.

The aim was to co-ordinate all the efforts and activities aligned to the initiatives of government to contain the spread of the global epidemic.

The centre announced a bouquet of measures to safeguard the City’s employees as well as its customers, from contracting and spreading the epidemic. The City also discouraged the public from visiting its customer care walk-in centres, except in extremely exceptional circumstances. “This is done to try to limit human contact between the employees and the public. The public is encouraged to use alternative avenues to obtain information from the City such as utilisation of our e-services.

“We will also introduce mitigating measures at our public amenities such as parks and resorts with a view to limiting access control to those amenities,” it said.

Public transport will be disinfected before leaving depots and sanitisers will be provided for members of the public at all entry points.

Community halls and cemeteries will be regularly cleaned and disinfected, but the City maintains that funerals, weddings and similar events at community halls and other venues should be restricted to 100 people.

“The City is cognisant of the pandemic and will take all measures necessary to ensure that we safeguard our employees as well as our valued customers from contracting the virus.”

Driving Licence Testing Centres remain open. However, precautions were instituted to ensure a heightened level of hygiene.

All eye testing equipment is sanitised after each user. Staff have been issued hand sanitisers, and gloves and masks are on order.

Additional sanitation of all work surfaces has been implemented. The number of occupants have been limited as per the queuing system.

Notices have gone up advising the public of precautions to take to promote good hygiene and limit the spread of the virus.

The Waltloo and Centurion centres closed on Tuesday morning, with staff members, afraid of the spread of the coronavirus, refusing to open the gates because they did not have any hand sanitisers.

Pretoria News