Coronavirus: Varsities to continue academic studies

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Most universities are continuing with their academic programmes despite President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring the Covid-19 a national disaster. In making the announcement on Sunday, Ramaphosa said all schools would be closed from tomorrow until after the Easter weekend. He also said the mid-year school holidays would be shortened by a week to compensate for the lost time. But Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Dr Blade Nzimande subsequently said there was no immediate plan to shut down public higher education and training institutions. He said institutions would have to develop alternative mechanisms for teaching and learning, using technology wherever possible to support alternative teaching methodologies.

“Many undergraduate face-to-face classes cannot be held with this restriction.

“All students and staff are urged to take the appropriate social distancing protocols very seriously.

“These include limiting social interaction, keeping an appropriate distance from other people,” said Nzimande.

He said institutions should consider postponing or cancelling all large-scale gatherings, including graduation ceremonies, large conferences and symposia, for at least the next three months.

Each institution should develop a mitigation plan for its residence system to ensure that protocols were in place and provide isolation facilities where necessary.

Meanwhile, the University of Pretoria has confirmed that contact classes, graduation ceremonies, conferences, mass gatherings and sporting activities would be postponed.

Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Tawana Kupe said their residences would be closed during this period.

He said students who could not leave the facilities for any particular reason were advised to speak to the head of residence for further support and assistance.

“The continued well-being of members of our community and our partner institutions is vital. In this trying time in which the nation unites to minimise the effects of this pandemic, we must all exercise care, empathy and humanity.”

Unisa graduation ceremonies were also cancelled at the last minute yesterday.

University spokesperson Martin Ramotshela apologised for any inconvenience caused.

He said further communication would be conveyed to all stakeholders in due course.

Sefako Makgatho Health Science University posted a message on Facebook on Sunday night regarding the rapid development in the magnitude and severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The message read: “Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University management is having an emergency meeting tomorrow and would consult stakeholders and subsequently announce before end of the day urgent measures to prevent and contain the spread on campus.

“Until then we encourage the university community not to panic, but follow basic hand and cough hygiene.”

Pretoria News