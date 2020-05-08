Coronavirus: Warning from education department over rash reopening of schools

Pretoria - No school should open to receive pupils for learning and teaching without the go-ahead of Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. This warning was issued by the department after reports that several schools were preparing to reopen prematurely without the official schedule from the minister. Her spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department had become aware that some independent and public schools were already preparing to reopen much earlier, and even receive pupils before the schedule announced by the minister. He said in some schools, teachers had already been reporting for duty and meetings were held with parents. “The premature reopening of schools is not permitted as the department is still finalising Covid-19 school compliance protocols.

“A uniform standard will be applicable in schools as part of the measures put in place to protect pupils and teachers and save the academic year,” he said.

The department said regulations were published on April 29 in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

Mhlanga said until such a date and schedule are determined, all schools, including independent schools, should remain closed.

“The minister has already indicated how she intends to have schools reopening and until a final decision is made no school may proceed to open and receive pupils.”

The proposed date for the gradual return of pupils is June 1.

The department urged schools to familiarise themselves with all the regulations and directives to ensure compliance.

In the meantime, schools could consult with the Department of Health and Department of Employment and Labour, in anticipation of the determination by the minister.

Next week the minister will return to the National Command Council on Covid-19 to present an enhanced recovery plan for basic education based on inputs and feedback received.

Pretoria News