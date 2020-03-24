Coronavirus: We might see priorities changed for good

Pretoria - IM. Do you have an idea of how many EU citizens are currently in South Africa needing to leave, and what arrangements are there to assist them? RK. We are closely co-ordinating this information with our Member State embassies in Pretoria, as the Member States are in charge of consular assistance, with the European Union providing a co-ordinating platform. Clearly the numbers reflect only those citizens who have taken contact with their own authorities. Our best guess, based on information from our Member States, is that we are talking about thousands of European tourists - many have already left, thanks to the efforts of their embassies. There are also around 200000 EU citizens who are resident in South Africa, some of whom also hold South African citizenship. IM. What are your impressions of the steps announced by President Ramaphosa, in particular regarding travel bans, to control the spread of Covid-19. RK. Early in the crisis President Ramaphosa acted decisively in the best interests of all the people in South Africa. The advice available at this difficult time to slow the spread of the virus -apart from hand-washing which President Ramaphosa referred to and the elbow greeting which he demonstrated last week - is social distancing. Travel bans are part of such a strategy.

IM. What are the implications of the control measures now in place in both countries for tourism, trade and the economy?

RK. The control measures the South African government has put in place are not dissimilar to those instituted within the European Union as well as many other countries and territories. There can be no doubt that the price of containing the spread of this virus is already, and will continue for some time to come, to be very high. From a business point of view, tourism globally has become one of the very first casualties of this pandemic.

As the numbers of tourists I referred to earlier demonstrate, South Africa is a favoured holiday, sport and recreation, as well as conferencing destination for citizens from across the European Union and has been hard hit by the restriction of movement and the many cancellations resulting from the pandemic.

Trading conditions, in fact economic conditions more generally, have been adversely affected but governments globally - and I can speak for the EU more specifically - are going the extra mile to stimulate and support the global trading system.

IM. Looking to Europe. It seemed initially that individual countries each had their own strategies; how co-ordinated is the strategy in Europe now?

RM. Healthcare governance is a competence that lies predominantly with European Union Member States - and so, national responses to the early outbreaks were perfectly in line with the rights and responsibilities of Member States within the Union. The European Commission plays a key co-ordination role and issues recommendations for a common course of action in many areas, incl. public health. The rapid, in fact, exponential spread of the virus required a much broader response and the Commission proposed a number of EU-wide measures that came into effect last week.

While Member States remain at the forefront of the battle against the spread of the virus a great deal of co-ordination now does take place at EU level. I note that last week’s European Council meeting, bringing together the 27 Heads of State / Government of the EU Member States, met by video conference.

IM. The EU announced a 30-day restriction of travel to the territory. Is travel within it decided only by individual members? Do you see this being extended?

RK. Individual Member States have the ability to close their own borders temporarily under certain circumstances - we saw this a few years back with the migration crisis - or they can collectively decide, as they did last week, to close the entire EU and Schengen area (in this case for 30 days). Now, the situation is fluid and new measures as well as revised measures are adopted on an ongoing basis to restrict the spread of the virus. This will continue for as long as it takes to contain and eventually, hopefully sooner than later, beat this pandemic.

IM. Do you think, considering what we see now, that Europe reacted correctly to the virus in the early stages? And now?

RK. I am no public health expert, certainly anyone who follows the news can see that no one country has been prepared for this challenge.

Hindsight is 20/20: there is rarely a situation that could not in some way have be handled differently. And frankly, no one, not the EU and not South Africa, is anywhere close to exercising hindsight yet.

Our Member States, like all other affected countries and territories worldwide, reacted and acted with the best intentions and the well-being of their citizens in mind.

IM. What is being done to help those countries worst affected, such as Italy and Spain?

RK. The European Commission is mobilising all means at its disposal to deal with the pandemic, directing much of this assistance to the Member States. Looking beyond Europe, the EU has also made significant resources available to the World Health Organization.

These will go to a range of actions including the scaling up of preparedness and response activities in countries in Africa/Asia with weakened health care systems and capacity, and notably in countries already affected by humanitarian crises. Additional funding will support measures to be taken at country, regional, and global levels to contain the virus with a view of further strengthening health systems.

IM. We are seeing a situation in Europe that is being compared to wartime. How will this experience of lockdown impact our lives in the future?

RK. This question goes well beyond the situation in Europe. Globally, there is a war that is being fought to contain and beat the coronavirus. Some of the strategies employed to do this are not dissimilar to those employed at a time of armed conflict - most notably regarding the restriction of movement. It would not be unreasonable to predict that the way in which we go about our lives, the way in which we interact, how we work, travel and for that matter entertain ourselves will change to accommodate our new reality. Not to mention how we govern ourselves - in Brussels, new decision-making methods are being discussed on ensuring that the democratic process continues to function in a situation in which decision-making bodies cannot meet face to face. We might very well see many of our priorities and value systems altered for good.

IM. What can be done to prevent panic such as seen by excessive buying, and to ensure a supply of essential goods later in the crisis?

RK. Fear is a very powerful motivator and that “panic buying” - as many commentators have labelled it - is not an unreasonable human response to people’s insecurity due to altered circumstances or the expectation thereof. Having said that, of course it is a response that plays out most unfairly in communities, especially in those with limited resources.

While I must commend the efforts of South Africa’s political leadership for condemning “panic buying” as well as the country’s retail sector for going all out to meet this challenge, I come back to the point that stimulating and incentivising our respective economies and the global, regional and local trading systems is vitally important and will be key to overcoming product shortages where they might occur.

IM. Do you have anything you would like to add?

RK. Over a number of years the EU has contributed in excess of 250 million to the budget of the Department of Health to improve quality primary health care and system resilience, which we trust will greatly benefit the country in its preparedness to fight this pandemic. We are currently exploring how best we can further assist the South African people at this difficult time.

