Correctional Services ‘ill-equipped to deal with virus in prisons’

Pretoria - The Public Servants Association (PSA) of South Africa is concerned about the readiness and ability of the Department of Justice and Correctional Services to combat the spread of Covid-19 among inmates and wardens. This comes after the department confirmed that the tally of confirmed cases in prison facilities had risen to 78. This includes 53 inmates and 25 officials who tested positive at St Albans in the Eastern Cape and the national head office in Pretoria. The association said the department was yet to roll out personal protective equipment to all centres. Those that received the equipment indicated that these were not nearly enough to sustain operations. The PSA’s Reuben Maleka said their members informed them that the thermal scanners had also not been delivered to most centres. He said the department’s plan to prevent the spread of the virus among offenders included maximising the movement of offenders in centres. After the association’s intervention, the department agreed that inmates should rather be occupied constructively.

He said the association presented a list of functions to the department, deemed not to be critical during the lockdown and would assist in preventing unnecessary exposure of officials.

“Over the last few days, correctional centres and the head office in Pretoria confirmed Covid-19 cases. The virus has now also alarmingly also spread to inmates.

“The association is convinced that the department is ill-equipped to deal with the virus in the correctional centres. It is, unfortunately, only a matter of time before most correctional centres will be affected.

“Severe under-staffing and overcrowding in all correctional centres will contribute to possible devastating effects on correctional centres,” said Maleka.

However, department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that as the number of infected people increased, the containment and treatment pillar of the disaster management response strategy of the department was activated.

He said healthcare teams were on site and had appropriate personal protective equipment and monitoring those likely to develop acute respiratory challenges.

They were working closely with the Department of Health and had a list of hospitals to admit those in need.

Pretoria News