Councillors geared for special meeting to pick new Tshwane mayor

Pretoria - More than 200 councillors in Tshwane are bracing themselves for a special council sitting to elect the new executive mayor before the end of this week. This is regardless of concerns over the possibility of non-compliance with the government regulation barring large gatherings. The sitting will be in line with last week’s Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruling, which overturned the provincial executive decision to dissolve council and place the metro under administration. The ruling stipulated that a council sitting ought to be convened after the administrator, Mpho Nawa, had exited office after five days of the end of Level 5 lockdown. EFF regional leader Moaferika Mabogwana expressed concerns regarding the safety of councillors who would take part in the sitting.

Although the meeting was yet to be confirmed, he said the EFF was concerned about the risks of exposing councillors to threats of contracting coronavirus.

Mabogwana said: “We want our people to be safe. What is not clear is how the meeting is going to be conducted. We are waiting for them to confirm the meeting and then we can take the proposal to them.

“We will propose to them to look into having a small proportion of councillors who can represent all political parties in the meeting.”

He said there was a proposition for the meeting to be hosted today or Saturday.

The sitting proposed for today was in anticipation of the exit of Nawa from office yesterday.

This was after Nawa last week indicated that his last day in office would be yesterday.

However, his spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane yesterday clarified that it would be Friday because the counting of days after lockdown didn’t include Saturday and Sunday.

DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams yesterday said political parties had already lobbied speaker Katlego Mathebe to host the meeting to elect a mayor and appoint the acting city manager.

According to him, parties proposed the meeting during a meeting of political parties’ whips at the weekend.

Regarding the risks of exposing people to the danger of contracting the coronavirus during large gatherings, Williams said: “The speaker’s office was working on a plan on how to observe the physical distancing regulated by the government.”

He said he would raise his hand for the position of mayor as the DA mayoral candidate.

Asked about his chances of emerging victorious, he said: “We will have to see about that one. So far there is only one party that has nominated a candidate.”

He said it was critical for political parties to put aside their differences to bring political stability in the city “during this time of crisis”.

“We appeal to all political parties represented in the City Council to act in solidarity as we work towards enhancing service delivery in the city.”

ACDP leader Alderman Anniruth Kissoonduth said a proposal was also made during the whips’ meeting to divide the 214 councillors into five groups as a measure to comply with the government regulation pro- hibiting meetings of more than 50 people.

ANC regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo was not available to comment on the proposed meeting.

The strategic executive head in the office of the speaker, Tiyiseleni Babane, said he was not in a position to comment.

Pretoria News