When Sibongile and Vincent Matsepane decided they wanted four children in their marriage, they didn't realise their wish would become reality all that easily, nor that it would happen all at once. “We were praying for two boys and two girls and certainly didn't expect to have them all at one go,” quipped the new mother of quadruplets born at Mediclinic Midstream in Centurion on Friday.

This is the first set of multiple births at the hospital.

The doting mom said she had been admitted last week for high blood pressure and was due for routine tests, but the three boys - Bohlale, Bophelo, Bonolo and girl Bathabile - decided to arrive at 31 weeks into her pregnancy.

While trying for a baby they encountered various challenges.

“When we got married we thought it was going to happen immediately, but it didn't happen at the time we wanted it to.

Many prayers had to be said to get to where we are today,” Sibongile, 33, said.

Four years into their marriage, the two opted to consult doctors. They made little progress with the first medical professional and later sought the help of fertility specialist Dr Johan Makram, to whom they said they would forever be indebted. “He was helpful. Within a few months of seeing him, I was pregnant. However, that pregnancy didn't last long. I had a miscarriage,” said Sibongile. But Makram did not give up on them and encouraged them to persevere.

Sibongile said they went through a natural process and did not entertain the idea of in-vitro fertilisation.

After realising she was pregnant, a scan confirmed the good news. They were expecting not only one child but four. “We were shocked at first, but we knew God wouldn't give us anything we can't handle. They will eat what we eat,” said Vincent, 35, who comes from a family of twins and triplets.

The Centurion residents said they had both learnt the importance of prayer and to never give up.

The first-time parents have begun mulling over how to expand their home and adjust their lifestyles to accommodate their little ones who are still at the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.

Although Sibongile said they had a good support structure, they still felt overwhelmed and would appreciate all the help they could get.