Pretoria - I had a good chuckle last week, as I read about the Cape Town granny who claimed she was blinded by a stripper when he ripped off his fireman's trousers at a nightclub in London. Merle Groenewald was out with friends at a Leicester Square nightspot when the accident happened.

It was said that the granny was so eager to see what was coming, that she sat in the front row.

So, when the sexy stripper ripped off his trousers and flicked it towards the audience, she was in the line of fire. It hit her in the eye and caused an injury to her left eye. Groenewald, who said she had to receive surgery, sued the club for R2.5million in damages.

It reminded me of the often amusing claims I have dealt with over the years. One that came to mind was of Priscilla, the pure bred Neapolitan Mastiff dog. As an act of revenge, she was spayed.

Poor Priscilla bore the brunt of her owner and his girlfriend's nasty break-up.

Apparently in a bid to get back at her partner who had dumped her, the girlfriend fetched the dog at his home while he was undergoing surgery.

Knowing full well that his dream was to have Priscilla breed, she took the dog to their local vet and said her boyfriend had ordered that the dog be spayed.

When the man got home from hospital, he was livid that his pedigree dog would not be able to deliver the pups he had bargained on as an extra income.

He claimed R1.2million from his ex - the money he reckoned he would have been able to earn if Priscilla produced pups for the next four years. This is an ongoing battle with no outcome yet.

Then there were the jilted brides - two who brought wedding gowns to court for the judge to see that they meant business.

The one was said to be an Australian butterfly and who was too much for her beau to cope with.

The woman met her new love - a Danville resident - two weeks prior to her “sticking a ring on his finger”. They met while she was on safari in the country and he was the tour guide at the Kruger National Park.

But as the time came closer to the wedding, the man got cold feet and eventually called it off. She claimed R800 000 in damages and wasted costs. This included R10 500 for the wedding dress, R10 000 for telephone calls she made from Australia to South Africa and R500 000 for her injured feelings.

The man told the court that, in hindsight, he was very foolish to have said yes in such a short time. He said while he could barely afford his Danville home, she was a spender.

He saw “red flags” after she agreed to marry him, including lying about her age. She said she was also 46, but it turned out she was six years older than him. Another warning was her blonde locks, which he believed were her own, as she always went to bed with them.

He only later discovered it was a wig. I am not sure what happened to the jilted Johan Botha and his case, but I suspect they eventually reached an out-of-court settlement.

Singer Sunette Bridges also arrived at court with her red wedding dress in tow, after she sued her fiancé, a handsome farmer, for R600 000. This was also for her wedding dress and wasted expenditure on wedding preparations.

She said he told her, through a text message, that he was not prepared to be her fifth husband, which had hurt her feelings.

The court eventually ordered him to pay her some of the damages, but the farmer had it overturned on appeal.

While these issues are no laughing matter for those concerned, I do allow myself a quiet chuckle now and then.

