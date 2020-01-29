Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria apologised to Sibusiso Khwinana’s family, friends and state witnesses for delays in the trial, caused by a lack of a Kiswahili translator.
The Khwinana family has been waiting impatiently for the trial into the murder of the Matwetwe actor to commence since Monday following his death in March last year.
They initially fought against attempts to set the trial for May as they’ve expressed a great need to finally put the matter to rest and start healing.
However, on Monday, when the trial was supposed to commence, the accused, of foreign nationality, was without his private lawyer.
By the time the National Prosecuting Authority appointed him a legal aid lawyer, there was no translator who could communicate with him.