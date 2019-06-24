Mams Mall in Mamelodi has obtained an interdict against a Doornpoort businessman who was in the process of erecting a huge billboard in front of the mall.

Pretoria - Mams Mall in Mamelodi has obtained an interdict against a Doornpoort businessman who was in the process of erecting a huge billboard in front of the mall. Cedric Pato received permission from the City of Tshwane to erect the billboard, but NAD Property Income Fund and Resilient Properties - co-owners of the land on which the mall is built - turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to object.

They argued that the City should have never given Pato the go-ahead, as he did not adhere to all the requirements to erect a billboard in the spot. One of their objections was that neither Pato nor the City consulted the owners of the mall about it.

Judge Norman Davis interdicted Pato from erecting the billboard, pending the outcome of an application by the landowners to review and set aside the permission given to him by the City.

Robin Houghton, director of NAD Property, asked the court to interdict Pato from erecting any infrastructure in any position along Solomon Mahlangu Drive or J Maleleku Drive - the entrance to the mall - where the view of the Mams Mall enjoyed by the public would be obscured.

He said the owners (the applicants) constructed the main access road especially for the mall. The traffic passing by on Solomon Mahlangu Drive has a good view of the mall and the display names of all the shops it hosts.

The court was told this was a very important aspect of the mall.

During the first week of November last year Houghton was told by his employees that someone was busy erecting a billboard on the middle island of the road in front of the mall.

On closer inspection, the project manager was given a letter of approval by the City for the construction of the advertising billboard.

Houghton said this was worrisome, as the signage was being installed directly on top of the main Rand Water pipeline which is the main supply to the mall, as well as the greater part of Mamelodi. He said that despite disputing the legality of the billboard, he was also concerned about the risks involved in erecting the billboard. Should the installer puncture the main water line, it was possible the mall could be flooded in certain areas.

Rand Water did try to remove the signage from the site, but it was also presented with a letter of consent from the City.

The applicant did send emails to the City in this regard and also complained that it was not asked for input when Pato applied for permission for the construction.

Houghton said any billboard along Solomon Mahlangu Drive or J Maleleku Drive would naturally have a severe and direct impact on its business and on that of its tenants. It will also affect the visibility of the mall.

Houghton said due to the close proximity of the billboard to Solomon Mahlangu Drive Pato also should need the consent from the Gauteng provincial transport department.

He told the judge the erection of the billboard had to stop now, before the review proceedings were instituted, and questioned how the City could have approved the billboard, as it was clearly unlawful in terms of the by-laws.

