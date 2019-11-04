Court case tomorrow to evict refugees at UN building









Foreign Nationals camping outside the UN High Commission for Refugees in Brooklyn. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Residents in Brooklyn and Waterkloof are pinning their hopes on an urgent application tomorrow to force the police and the City of Tshwane to deal with the hundreds of foreign nationals camping outside the UN building in Pretoria. The Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association as well as the Waterkloof Homeowners Association will turn to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to obtain an urgent interim interdict against the refugees, mainly to prevent them from sleeping there at night. The applicants have a long list of demands which they want to enforce via the court on the refugees. These include interdicting them from gathering and protesting in the area between 5pm until 8am; in other words, preventing them from sleeping there. They also want to interdict them from erecting shelters, shacks or tents in the area; from “causing unpleasant or offensive smells”, which induce defecating on the pavements; and making fires or cooking food there. In addition, the group must be prevented from blocking driveways, illegally parking vehicles in the area and creating a noise disturbance.

The residents also want the police and City officials to draw up a list of all the names of the foreign nationals protesting there at present.

They want the police and Home Affairs to establish who are legally authorised to stay in the country and act in accordance with the immigration laws against those who are illegally in the coutry.

Those who are legally here should be given suitable intermediary accommodation by the City and Home Affairs, according to the applicants.

They also want the police to arrest those refugees who disobey the order which they hope the court will make.

The applicants are asking that if the interim order is issued, a copy of the order must be fixed to the fences and lampposts on Waterkloof Road. They also want an official of the UN High Commission on Refugees to notify the refugees by loudspeaker about the order.

Johanna de Villiers, secretary of the Brooklyn association, said in an affidavit that residents at first noticed the refugees arriving in the area on October 7.

The group grew over the weeks from 50 to around 400 or more.

De Villiers said the area immediately became a health hazard, with people defecating and urinating on the pavements, as well as littering and cooking and sleeping there.

Residents tried to take the matter up with the police, who refused to act as they said it was a matter of a “political nature”.

The residents wrote a letter to the City to complain that the refugees there were contravening a host of by-laws. Another similar letter was sent to Home Affairs to warn them of legal action if they did not act, but nothing happened.

De Villiers said the protesters were gathering on the pavements, roads and parks in the area, leaving it filthy and smelly. “The unknown protesters do not have better rights than the citizens and inhabitants of the affected area, who are all ratepayers,” she said.

If the court issued the interdict, it would compel the police and the City to act against the refugees, else they would be held in contempt of court.

Pretoria News