IN a damages claim with a twist, the SAPS must not only pay R250 000 in damages to a mother, but also R100 000 to each of her twin daughters who were two-and-a-half years old when they were locked up in a police cell with her. The mother, only identified as EA to protect the identity of her children, instituted the damages claim on her behalf as well as on behalf of all five of her children.

South Gauteng High Court Judge MM Mabesele, however, rejected the claim of the other three minor children.

The mother's claim follows events in 2014, when she was locked up in a cell on a charge that she stole a shack.

As the mother had to breastfeed her twins, they were locked up with her in a communal cell with other inmates in Kliptown, Soweto.

The case submitted on behalf of the twins was that their detention was unlawful as they should not have been locked up in the first place. Another complaint was that if there was no choice but to detain them with their mother, they should have been accommodated separate from other adults.

It was said on the twins' behalf that their detention amounted to abuse and degradation.

The mother testified how she sat in the cell for the entire night with her twins on her lap. They cried all the time and only stopped for a few seconds when they dozed off. Their nappies were also soiled as she was not given any clean supplies.

The three were kept in a cell for a day, before they were released.

One of the other children, who was 11 at the time, testified that when she came home from school, there was no one home. The police later arrived and arrested her father for stealing a shack.

She was left behind with her four siblings, including the twins, subsequently fetched by unknown men. She said she was afraid and she and her siblings, who were crying bitterly from hunger, did not sleep that night.

Their grandmother testified that she only heard the next day that her daughter was arrested and she went to fetch the children.

The mother's version was that she was on her way to the shops after work to buy food, when police stopped her. They arrested her for theft on the spot. She tried to explain that she did not steal a shack and that her husband had bought it.

She said she told police that she had to breastfeed her twins. She said they went to her house and brought the twins to her in the cell.

The mother said they were not given any bedding and she had to sit with them in her arms for the entire night on a hard bench.

But the police testified that both mother and father were arrested that night at their house. It was said the mother insisted on bringing the twins along, and the police did not see any other children in the house.

According to the arresting officer, the suspects and the twins were left under the care of two officials in the guardroom.

The mother's name was, however, written in the cell register, together with that of her twins.

The court concluded that there was no doubt the mother and twins were indeed locked up in a cell. It was also found that the parents were both arrested at their home and that the twins travelled to the police station with the mother.

Judge Mabesele said it was clear that the witnesses for the mother, including the 11-year-old, tried to mislead the court.

However, the court found that there was no need to detain the mother and it was unlawful to lock her and the twins up, let alone in a communal cell.

In granting damages, the judge said: “Prisons are not homes. Whoever is detained unlawfully, suffers pain and psychological torture.”