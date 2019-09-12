A rape kit. The doctor in the Selwadi case did a rape test on his alleged victim. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The doctor who examined a Mamelodi teenager after she was allegedly raped at her home during a break-in in 2017 has said the girl appeared shaken and distraught when she arrived at his rooms. He also noticed blood on her school uniform.

The details were heard during the trial of Billy Selwadi, 35, at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Selwadi faces charges of rape, burglary, pointing of a firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault and kidnapping.

He has pleaded not guilty. His defence is that he and the schoolgirl had negotiated and agreed to have sex.

The doctor from Mamelodi Thuthuzela Centre testified that he observed that the victim sustained several injuries.

He said she had bruises on the bridge of her nose and blood clots in her nose, and suffered friction abrasions on her wrists. He concluded that the victim suffered blunt trauma and that her injuries were due to consistent strain due to a cord that she said was used to tie up her wrists.

“I noted that the victim sustained bruises on the hymen and bloodstains on the area between her thighs and genitals and I proceeded to conduct a rape kit (a sexural assault forensic exam),” he said.

The State’s first witness was a neighbour who lived a block away from the victim’s residence. Taking the stand, he recalled how he was alerted to run quickly to the victim’s house. On his arrival, he noticed that the security gate was locked but the door behind it was slightly ajar.

He saw the victim on the kitchen floor and asked where the keys were, to which she replied she did not know. The neighbour had a set of keys and went to his house to get them. He opened the security door and freed the girl.

“I untied her and asked her what had happened and she told me that an unknown man had forced his way into the house, he took a couple of things and then raped her.

“I noticed that her cheek was swollen. She was crying hysterically as she tried to explain what had happened to her. I called her mother, but she did not answer.”

The neighbour then called the police and an ambulance.

The State called in the girl's mother to testify.

The mother said she received the shock of her life that day when she found community members and police officers inside her yard.

While worried about the state of her daughter who had been taken to the Thuthuzela Centre, she waited for the police to finish gathering evidence.

“The moment I walked into my house I noticed how everything was upside down. I realised that our TV was missing and later on that more stuff was missing too,” she said.

Selwadi’s defence was that they the girl agreed to sex with him. A report said he ransacked the house, took the TV, a cellphone, tablet and cooler box and left the house.

On the day it is claimed the schoolgirl had returned home from early as it was exam period. The accused knocked on the door, asking her for directions.

The security door at that time was not locked, and he started a conversation with the teenager.

But he then allegedly took out a pistol and pointed it at her, demanding she let him in.

As she opened the door he allegedly hit her with the gun on the bridge of her nose before tying her up.

It was also claimed that he promised not to steal anything from the house if she consented to having sex with him. He then raped her, the report stated.

The case has been postponed to November 18.

Pretoria News