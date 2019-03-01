File photo

Pretoria The former Italian yacht skipper who suffered brain and other injuries while visiting South Africa has turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for help. Giovanni Demelas of Sardinia was subsequently declared “an undesirable person” and not allowed to return to the country for five years.

His dilemma is that the Road Accident Fund (RAF), as part of its settlement of his claim, agreed to pay for all his medical expenses with South African doctors. It will also foot the bill for all his surgeries in future.

Home Affairs declared Demelas an undesirable person after he overstayed his welcome on his visa by 133 days.

But his lawyer Spencer Tarr said in court papers that this was not his client's fault. Demelas asked the department to extend his visa to enable him to attend to the court hearing and subsequent doctors' appointments.

An agent assured Demelas that his visa had been extended. When this did not appear to be the case, he lodged an appeal with Home Affairs to recall the notice declaring him an undesirable person. While the department assured him this was done, Demelas was surprised to find he was still on the list when he was en route from Spain to Johannesburg to see doctors.

He was barred from boarding the plane to Joburg and had to turn back.

Tarr asked the court, on behalf of Demelas, to overturn the notice barring him entry for five years.

After his client suffered brain and other injuries in a car accident here, the RAF undertook to in future accommodate him in a hospital or nursing home to be treated, Tarr said. The RAF also undertook to foot the bills for all his operations and medical assistance, as long as it was in South Africa.

Initially, after the crash, Demelas was in hospital for about two months.

He went back home, but prior to his court date, he arrived in the country to undergo medical tests as the RAF required expert reports. His trial took some time to conclude.

Demelas realised his visa was limited so he asked an agent to help him extend it. Although his understanding of English is limited, Demelas understood that this was being done. He was meanwhile told he had to leave the country as his visa had lapsed.

On the day of his departure, he still visited a doctor and made an appointment to be back for a medical procedure. Demelas believed everything was sorted out by Home Affairs regarding the notice declaring him undesirable. But when he tried to return to South Africa for his medical appointment, he was told he could not board the flight in Spain as he was not wanted here.

His lawyer asked the court to consider his client’s predicament, and to allow him back in the country. Judge Elizabeth Kubushi ordered Home Affairs to waiver his undesirable status or any other restrictions and to allow him back in the country.

