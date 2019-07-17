EXECUTIVE Mayor of Tshwane Stevens Mokgalapa. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday set aside the build, operate and transfer contract for the Tshwane broadband network, including the tripartite agreement. The ruling was made with the City of Tshwane’s costs as well as the two counsels to the three respondents.

“This is a resounding victory for the City as this was a case we fought against after the project was approved under the ANC-led administration in 2016,” mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said. “It begs the question why the contract was agreed upon despite concerns being raised by the Gauteng and National Treasury about the flawed procurement process the City followed.”

Mokgalapa said the City therefore entered into an agreement that contravened the processes outlined in the Municipal Systems Act, Municipal Finance Management Act and the Public Private Partnership regulations.

As a result of entering into this contract, the City had been contractually bound to pay an annual off-take amount of R278million, he said.

“Finally, the City is no longer bound to bleeding its finances towards an unscrupulous agreement that wasn’t benefiting Tshwane residents.

“Going forward with this momentous ruling, the City is enabled to allocate funds fairly and equitably according to residents’ most pertinent service delivery requirements.”

Mokgalapa said the ruling was not only a victory for the City, but for justice in the face of nefarious public officials who failed to serve the public.

He added: “I take this opportunity to assure residents that there is no battle that I will shy away from if the possibility of victory stands to benefit them.

“This is part of my commitment to eliminate elements that impede this administration under my leadership from working towards improving the lives of our people.”

Pretoria News