Court rules against SANDF soldiers who went awol

Pretoria - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has overturned an earlier judgment for the SANDF to reinstate 36 soldiers who went Awol while on a medical course in Cuba. Another judge earlier ordered the SANDF to re-employ the officers who were discharged after they were absent without leave for more than 30 days while on the course. The officers last year turned to the court for an urgent order to get their jobs back. Their defence in absconding was that they could not face the conditions at the university in Cuba. They were part of a group of the South African Military Health Services given an opportunity to study medicine at the University of Cuba in 2017. The group consisted of officers and non-commissioned officers employed by the SANDF as medical staff. They arrived in Cuba in August 2017 and started with a Spanish and pre-medical course. Last year the group raised some concerns with the surgeon-general. As these were not addressed, they refused to attend further classes in

February this year. However, they remained at their base in Cuba.

A few days later they received a letter from the SANDF in which it was recommended that they be discharged.

They were also accused of mutiny, which is a serious offence in the SANDF. They were instructed to return to their classes, but refused to do so.

They said they wanted to withdraw from the programme and return to South Africa. They were told if they withdrew, they would be discharged.

On their return to South Africa a board of inquiry found they were absent without leave for 30 days while in Cuba and they were fired.

Judge Wendy Hughes, who also presided over and wrote the judgment, said the SANDF made several attempts to reassure the soldiers that their concerns were being addressed. The military did all it could to try to get them back to their classes, but the soldiers opted to withdraw and leave Cuba. By then they had not attended classes for 30 days.

The judge said the soldiers were given the opportunity to submit why they should not be discharged, but they were “dogmatic” in this regard.

Pretoria News