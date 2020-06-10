Court upholds judgment declaring dissolution of Tshwane Council illegal

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The DA has hailed today's Gauteng High Court, Pretoria judgment, which upheld the April 29 ruling against the provincial executive council's decision to dissolve Tshwane council, as a victory. According to the judgment, Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa must leave office, but the acting city manager must remain in charge of the metro's administrative affairs. The ruling was made following the DA's urgent court application launched to keep in force the high court's April 29 judgment, which overturned the provincial executive council's decision to dissolve the Tshwane council. The executive council under Premier David Makhura took the decision to disband the municipal council on March 4, but that was successfully challenged by the DA. Following the ruling, which nullified the decision, the executive council and the EFF approached the Constitutional Court with an intention to appeal. The appeal case is expected to be heard on September 10.

Both parties' legal action effectively put in abeyance the ruling to overturn the council dissolution decision.

Amid the legal drama, the DA invoked Section 18 (3) by approaching the high court again in a bid to have the dissolution judgment enforced pending the appeal by other parties.

Yesterday marked Nawa's 90th day in office and the court ruled that allowing him to remain in office for a period beyond the 90 days, provided for in the Constitution, would be unlawful.

The possibility to extend his days in office came after the Electoral Court postponed the city-wide by-elections to vote for new councillors to September due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

According to the court, the Constitution didn't provide for the extension of the administrator's period in office.

"In terms of section 159(2), an election must be held within 90 days of the date that the council was dissolved. As stated earlier, the Electoral Court has granted an extension for elections to be held by not later than 120 days of its order dated May 4 2020 - but subject to any further extension that may be granted on application by the IEC.

It is not certain, due to the national lockdown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, when elections will be held in the City. This means that the 90 days would probably be extended even further," the court said.

In terms of the ruling all councillors are expected to resume duties with immediate effect and the City must reinstate their monthly salaries.



Councillors were also expected to honour council sittings convened by Speaker Katlego Mathebe.

The acting city manager Mavela Dlamini, who was appointed by the head administrator, would remain in charge of the metro's administrative affairs.

The court ordered that Makhura, local government MEC Lebogang Maile, EFF Tshwane councillors, Congress of the People and chairperson of the national council of provinces were liable to pay the legal costs.

DA's mayoral candidate Randall Williams said the judgment was a victory for the party and "a further indictment" on the part of Makhura and Maile, "who have systematically undermined governance in the City of Tshwane".

The court agreed with the DA's position that if Nawa could continue to be in authority that would mean the "duly elected councillors of the City will remain out of the office and the unelected administrator appointed by the Gauteng executive council will continue to run the City".

Pretoria News