The entrance to Valhalla Primary School in Centurion. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Pretoria - The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court wants parents and teachers to give the police permission to interview pupils who were allegedly sexually assaulted by a 55-year-old teacher at Valhalla Primary School.



The accused teacher appeared briefly in court in front of #NotInMyName activists and ANC Women’s League members who said they sought nothing but justice for the victims.





At least 24 pupils were allegedly touched inappropriately by the teacher who brought himself to court after receiving R8 000 bail last month.





He handed himself over to the police on January 7 after the pupils told metro police officers about his alleged behavior.





The court postponed the case until April 11 and said this would also assist captain Johannes Mkhondo in interviewing and taking statements from four boys who were allegedly also assaulted.





This meant that the charges of sexual assault could increase depending on the findings made by Mkhondo.





The educator who resides in Soshanguve with his family told his council that he intended to plead innocence as he denied all allegations leveled against him.





His bail was granted despite huge opposition for his bail application to be denied from his former colleagues, anti-crime activists and parents who signed and submitted a petition to court.





However, the decision to grant him bail hurt and worried parents who left the courtroom with sadness on their faces.





They said the decision was not right and they did not want to see the accused roaming around in the streets.





#NotInMyName secretary-general Themba Masango said the organisation was going to follow the case until the end and would not hesitate to speak where it felt the the rights and concerns of the victims and their families were taken for granted.



