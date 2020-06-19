Covid-19: 3 more clinics closed in Tshwane

Pretoria - Three more clinics in the City of Tshwane have been closed for operation as a result of the positive cases of Covid-19 among staff members. The clinics Folang, Silverton and Rosslyn clinics were temporarily closed on Thursday after three staffers tested positive for coronavirus. The City said the affected clinics will reopen for operation on Monday and patients consulting at those facilities were urged to make use of nearby clinics for medical attention. The three staff members, who tested positive, were one nurse at Folang, one nurse at Silverton and one Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) worker at Rosslyn. Last week the City had to close FF Ribeiro clinic at Sammy Marks Square shopping centre after two nurses tested positive. It was, however, reopened this week after its interior and exterior were disinfected.

Tshwane House, which was also closed due to coronavirus cases, reopened today for operation.

The municipal headquarters was closed together with two other buildings - mini munitoria in Mamelodi West and the Silverton fire station.

The fire station will reopen on Tuesday and work is under way to get mini munitoria ready.

Administrator responsible for compliance Lebogang Mahaye said the positive results were the outcome of a robust screening and testing programme embarked upon by the municipality for its frontline staff.

She said the daily screening records from the recently discovered cases at the clinics showed that the three positive staffers were asymptomatic.

"All City of Tshwane health facilities routinely conduct daily screening and sanitisation before entering the buildings, as part of the Covid-19 prevention strategy," she said.

The two nurses, she said, wore appropriate protective gear daily and they, together with the EPWP worker, observed prevention measures, directives and protocols related to the virus.

The exterior of the City’s clinics will be sanitised daily to eradicate the coronavirus risk.

The City would trace all primary and secondary contacts and manage them according to the Department of Health guidelines.

"Counselling and support will also be provided to the affected staff members who have been sent to self-isolate and to self-quarantine as per our protocols," Mahaye said.

She said the City would intensify efforts "to ensure that we contain the spread of the disease not only at the workplace, but within the entire City”.

